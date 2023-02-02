Whoopi Goldberg Totally Defends Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Split In Wake Of His Retirement News
At the end of the 2021-22 football season, Tom Brady announced his retirement. And 40 days later, he decided to get back on the field. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he said in a tweet. "That time will come. But it's not now." He credited his team and his family for being so supportive as he decided to come out of retirement. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa," he added.
But, in the midst of his 23rd season playing in the NFL, the star quarterback had a huge falling out with his wife Gisele Bündchen, as she reportedly wasn't happy with his decision to return to the field. This led to their divorce, per TMZ, as they said their relationship was "irretrievably broken." The two released statements on their social media pages, saying they still support each other, the split was amicable, and they remain devoted to co-parenting their shared children.
And on February 1, 2023, Brady announced his retirement — again. "I'm retiring for good," he stated in a Twitter video. He mentioned that he just wanted to let everyone know in the simplest way possible this time around. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he continued. "I wouldn't change a thing." But now, people are wondering what this means for his relationship with Bündchen... including "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg.
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't think Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will reconcile
Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly wasn't happy with how his fight with the model was going. "Tom isn't taking things well," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out." Brady was reportedly "hurt" and felt "abandoned." And, now that the star quarterback announced he's retiring for good, fans were quick to joke about how a reconciliation between the two may happen.
On the February 1 episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg had a strong opinion on whether or not a reconciliation between Brady and Bündchen is possible. "Ya'll, it went as far as it could go and it's done," the host stated. She then mentioned that she was happy that they still appear to have respect for each other and their shared kids. "And congratulations Gisele for going off and doing whatever you're doing ... and to you Tom going and having a good time," she added.
Since the divorce, Bündchen has focused on her modeling career. She recently did a photoshoot with Louis Vuitton. Brady plans to get into sports broadcasting. He's also getting ready to promote the release of "80 for Brady," and has said that he may act a little more in the future, per Variety.