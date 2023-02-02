Whoopi Goldberg Totally Defends Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Split In Wake Of His Retirement News

At the end of the 2021-22 football season, Tom Brady announced his retirement. And 40 days later, he decided to get back on the field. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he said in a tweet. "That time will come. But it's not now." He credited his team and his family for being so supportive as he decided to come out of retirement. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa," he added.

But, in the midst of his 23rd season playing in the NFL, the star quarterback had a huge falling out with his wife Gisele Bündchen, as she reportedly wasn't happy with his decision to return to the field. This led to their divorce, per TMZ, as they said their relationship was "irretrievably broken." The two released statements on their social media pages, saying they still support each other, the split was amicable, and they remain devoted to co-parenting their shared children.

And on February 1, 2023, Brady announced his retirement — again. "I'm retiring for good," he stated in a Twitter video. He mentioned that he just wanted to let everyone know in the simplest way possible this time around. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he continued. "I wouldn't change a thing." But now, people are wondering what this means for his relationship with Bündchen... including "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg.