RHOBH's Erika Jayne Offers Icy Reaction To Tom Girardi's Fraud Indictments
Erika Jayne remains tight lipped about her reaction to her estranged husband Tom Girardi's recent indictment.
In case you missed it, Girardi, along with his son-in-law, Atty. David Lira, and Christopher Kazuo Kamon, the former chief financial officer of Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, were indicted for stealing millions of dollars from their clients. "Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud," Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said, per Deadline. "In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most—their clients." According to The New York Times, the trio was slapped with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt in Chicago for allegedly misappropriating the $3 million settlement money that was supposed to be allocated for the families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash. What's more, Girardi was charged with an additional five counts of wire fraud in Los Angeles for purportedly stealing over $15 million from his clients between the years 2010 and 2020.
Girardi, who had already been disbarred as a lawyer, is reportedly residing in an assisted facility due to "a further decline in his memory functions," per People. But even with him now in an even tougher spot, Jayne showed signs of indifference towards her husband.
Erika Jayne says that 'you'll hear from me soon'
Erika Jayne discusses Tom Girardi's indictment on federal fraud charges for the first time. #RHOBH— TV Deets (@tvdeets) February 2, 2023
Erika Jayne is still not ready to talk about the indictment of Tom Girardi. The Daily Mail caught up with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star on February 1, the same day Girardi received his indictment. She said that while she had heard the news, she's unable to offer a comment at this time. "You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You'll hear from me soon," she noted.
Jayne was also asked if she was worried about "her situation," aka her possible involvement in the case, but the reality star gave a stern "no." Her whole demeanor changed when questioned if she thought that Girardi deserved his indictment. "Did you not hear what I just said to you like five seconds ago?" she exclaimed. "That when I would have something to say, I would say it to you."
It's worth mentioning that Jayne was accused of parading as the "frontwoman" of Girardi's years-long scam, due to her status as a reality star. "She was exceptionally good in the role," a Chicago law firm said of Jayne, per NBC. "With tens of millions of dollars backing her, Erika shamelessly displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on 'Real Housewives,' famously spending $40,000 per month on her 'look,' and releasing a song called 'XXPEN$IVE' — featuring the refrain 'It's expensive to be me.'" A source close to her also told Us Weekly that at this time, "It's unclear if Erika will be on the witness list for prosecutors because the indictment was just unsealed."