RHOBH's Erika Jayne Offers Icy Reaction To Tom Girardi's Fraud Indictments

Erika Jayne is still not ready to talk about the indictment of Tom Girardi. The Daily Mail caught up with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star on February 1, the same day Girardi received his indictment. She said that while she had heard the news, she's unable to offer a comment at this time. "You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You'll hear from me soon," she noted.

Jayne was also asked if she was worried about "her situation," aka her possible involvement in the case, but the reality star gave a stern "no." Her whole demeanor changed when questioned if she thought that Girardi deserved his indictment. "Did you not hear what I just said to you like five seconds ago?" she exclaimed. "That when I would have something to say, I would say it to you."

It's worth mentioning that Jayne was accused of parading as the "frontwoman" of Girardi's years-long scam, due to her status as a reality star. "She was exceptionally good in the role," a Chicago law firm said of Jayne, per NBC. "With tens of millions of dollars backing her, Erika shamelessly displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on 'Real Housewives,' famously spending $40,000 per month on her 'look,' and releasing a song called 'XXPEN$IVE' — featuring the refrain 'It's expensive to be me.'" A source close to her also told Us Weekly that at this time, "It's unclear if Erika will be on the witness list for prosecutors because the indictment was just unsealed."