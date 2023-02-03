The Tragic Death Of Southern Charm Star Olivia Flowers' Brother Conner
Conner Flowers, the brother of "Southern Charm" star Olivia B. Flowers, has died. He was only 32 years old. According to Page Six, Conner passed away on Monday, January 30, in his home in Charleston, South Carolina. Bobbi Jo O'Neal, the Charleston County Coroner, told the outlet that the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. "The manner and cause of death are pending," O'Neal's statement read, and at this time, the authorities are "investigating" matters related to Conner's death.
Per Conner's obituary page, a visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, in a funeral home located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and his funeral service will occur the following day at the Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church. It was also noted that aside from Olivia, Conner is survived by his parents, Garry and Robin Flowers, and maternal grandparents, Heyward Conner and Barbara Conner. Instead of flowers, the family is asking for Conner's loved ones to donate in his name to charities instead, including https://www.lymedisease.org and https://pethelpers.org.
Conner Flowers' friends and family pay tribute
Conner Flowers, who his family described as someone who was "full of life and a fun-loving friend," was loved by many. It didn't take long for the people close to him to share posts on social media in honor of his memory.
"Southern Charm" alum Thomas Ravenel wrote on Instagram: "Words can't rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family." Conner's obituary page is also packed with heart-wrenching messages from friends. "I knew Conner for such a short amount of time, but man, he made a HUGE impact on my life. He was so kind, down to earth and absolutely hilarious," penned Sarah O. "Conner was truly a person who brightened a conversation with his quick wit, and humor. Despite it all. Prayers to his family and close friends. Thank you for the many laughs conner," wrote Alexandra.
Rest in peace, Conner. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.