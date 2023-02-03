The Tragic Death Of Southern Charm Star Olivia Flowers' Brother Conner

Conner Flowers, the brother of "Southern Charm" star Olivia B. Flowers, has died. He was only 32 years old. According to Page Six, Conner passed away on Monday, January 30, in his home in Charleston, South Carolina. Bobbi Jo O'Neal, the Charleston County Coroner, told the outlet that the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. "The manner and cause of death are pending," O'Neal's statement read, and at this time, the authorities are "investigating" matters related to Conner's death.

Per Conner's obituary page, a visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, in a funeral home located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and his funeral service will occur the following day at the Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church. It was also noted that aside from Olivia, Conner is survived by his parents, Garry and Robin Flowers, and maternal grandparents, Heyward Conner and Barbara Conner. Instead of flowers, the family is asking for Conner's loved ones to donate in his name to charities instead, including https://www.lymedisease.org and https://pethelpers.org.