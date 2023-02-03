The Tragic Death Of A Christmas Story Actor Melinda Dillon

Melinda Dillon has died at 83, a family spokesperson announced on February 3. Although the cause of death has yet to be announced, it's confirmed she died on January 9. At the time of her death, Dillon did not have a known partner but was previously married to actor Richard Libertini from 1963 to 1978, per Playbill. The beloved talent is survived by her only son, Richard Libertini Jr.

Outside of her personal life, moviegoers will remember Dillon for her incredible film and television catalog that spans multiple decades. In the 1970s, the "Songwriter" star first found fame as Julian Guiler in Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed sci-fi feature "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Due to her memorable performance, Dillion was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

However, it was her role as Peter Bollinger's mother in the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" that solidified her icon status in Hollywood. Of course, many fans and celebrities are devastated by the loss of Dillon.

More to come...