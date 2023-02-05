Phil Mickelson Hits A Hater Where It Hurts In Brutal Twitter Clapback
Golf player Phil Mickelson is no stranger to online criticism, and he handled one online hater by ruthlessly clapping back at them via Twitter on February 2.
The legendary golfer is one of the most decorated in history, with his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame and a whopping 45 PGA Tour wins under his belt, per his website. Mickelson's career has spanned decades, with him beginning his professional play in the 90s. He still continues to pick up the clubs as he made history in May 2021 by becoming the oldest person to take home the PGA trophy at 50 years old, according to Forbes.
In 2022, Mickelson decided to take a hiatus from golf after becoming embroiled in controversy for what he said about human rights injustices in connection with a golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia. With this break from the game, the golfer — nicknamed "Lefty" — has been active on social media, replying to fans and giving his hot takes, per Golfweek. He truly went full roast mode when a Twitter user decided to respond to one of Mickelson's tweets.
Phil Mickelson used baldness to mock an online heckler
During a Twitter reply spree on February 2, Phil Mickelson was responding to users and their opinions on a fan-proposed match between players from the PGA and LIV golf tours, including Mickelson and fellow champion Tiger Woods. "It sounds great, but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time," the golfer responded to the challenge in joking confidence.
One Twitter user decided to jump in to criticize the pro golfer. "You an a**! I hope you get booed off the playing grounds. Boos are free!" When Mickelson saw the user's profile picture — which featured a man with no hair — he took the hit-em-where-it-hurts route. "I see your sense of humor lived in your hair," Mickelson heckled back.
It's clear that the golfer isn't afraid to speak his mind as he heads back into golfing with the LIV Tour, which was the organization he was criticized for defending last year. He even got into more online trouble when he made comments online about another golfer's choice of clothing, per the Daily Mail. According to Sports Illustrated, Mickelson did not make the par cut-off during a LIV Golf tournament on February 3.