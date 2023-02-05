Phil Mickelson Hits A Hater Where It Hurts In Brutal Twitter Clapback

Golf player Phil Mickelson is no stranger to online criticism, and he handled one online hater by ruthlessly clapping back at them via Twitter on February 2.

The legendary golfer is one of the most decorated in history, with his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame and a whopping 45 PGA Tour wins under his belt, per his website. Mickelson's career has spanned decades, with him beginning his professional play in the 90s. He still continues to pick up the clubs as he made history in May 2021 by becoming the oldest person to take home the PGA trophy at 50 years old, according to Forbes.

In 2022, Mickelson decided to take a hiatus from golf after becoming embroiled in controversy for what he said about human rights injustices in connection with a golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia. With this break from the game, the golfer — nicknamed "Lefty" — has been active on social media, replying to fans and giving his hot takes, per Golfweek. He truly went full roast mode when a Twitter user decided to respond to one of Mickelson's tweets.