Shania Twain's Reasoning Behind Her Wacky 2023 Grammys Outfit Is Not Cutting The Mustard
Man, I feel like a woman! Shania Twain has been our gal for decades, giving an anthem to those with the urge to rock out in men's shirts and short skirts. The Canadian singer-songwriter isn't all razzle-dazzle, though. She lived through a tragic childhood that she later had to come to terms with and spoke out about it in a vulnerable conversation on taking back her power.
Twain also got hit terribly by Lyme disease, suffering brief blackouts and dizzy spells that made performing a real challenge. On top of that, the singer nearly died after contracting COVID-19. "With this virus, your lungs just start losing space for air and I was losing that every day. So I was air-vacked to a hospital that had an isolation room, which is difficult to find," she said at an album launch party in February (via Variety). "So many people have gone through it, so many people didn't make it through it. I certainly didn't want to center myself."
Thankfully, she's feeling healthy and well now and actually made an appearance at the 2023 Grammys. While we always love seeing Twain on the red carpet, this look is a little wacky, and speaks to a larger topic about Twain lately: she's not looking like she used to. "With all the guesses in the world, I absolutely NEVER would have guessed this is a 57 year-old, five time Grammy winning songstress we all know and love," one person tweeted. Let's check out her new look.
Where's Shania Twain at?
Shania Twain on her red carpet outfit at the #GRAMMYs: “I don’t want to take myself too seriously. I just want to have some fun and celebrate everybody else.” https://t.co/QMPkCSUmtG pic.twitter.com/LmExCBCTQX— The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2023
Shania Twain appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a black and white polka-dot ensemble, topped by a big hat that served major Dr. Seuss vibes. Then, just when you thought this was the end of the look, Twain rocked very bright red hair. On the red carpet, which matched her hair perfectly, Twain told the Associated Press why she chose her hair color: "I wanted to add some pop of fun and cheer." Twain said she went with something risky because she wasn't up for an award that night; instead, she was there to celebrate other artists. "I don't want to take myself too seriously," she said. "I just want to have some fun." Twain said that the outfit was by British designer Harris Reed. "I want to give young, up and coming people some exposure," she added.
We love that message but the Twitter-verse couldn't get over her vibe. It wasn't the fact that she chose a major polkadot outfit; the issue people had was that Twain doesn't really look like she used to. "[I] think she dressed 'in costume' because her looks changed so drastically [it's] hard to tell who it is anymore. we do what we gotta do!" one person wrote. "What happened to her? She doesn't look like the same person. She used to look so pretty," another added. "She does not [look like] anything like Shania Twain in my opinion," someone else wrote. Sheesh — it's called aging, people, and she's doing just fine.