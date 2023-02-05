Shania Twain's Reasoning Behind Her Wacky 2023 Grammys Outfit Is Not Cutting The Mustard

Man, I feel like a woman! Shania Twain has been our gal for decades, giving an anthem to those with the urge to rock out in men's shirts and short skirts. The Canadian singer-songwriter isn't all razzle-dazzle, though. She lived through a tragic childhood that she later had to come to terms with and spoke out about it in a vulnerable conversation on taking back her power.

Twain also got hit terribly by Lyme disease, suffering brief blackouts and dizzy spells that made performing a real challenge. On top of that, the singer nearly died after contracting COVID-19. "With this virus, your lungs just start losing space for air and I was losing that every day. So I was air-vacked to a hospital that had an isolation room, which is difficult to find," she said at an album launch party in February (via Variety). "So many people have gone through it, so many people didn't make it through it. I certainly didn't want to center myself."

Thankfully, she's feeling healthy and well now and actually made an appearance at the 2023 Grammys. While we always love seeing Twain on the red carpet, this look is a little wacky, and speaks to a larger topic about Twain lately: she's not looking like she used to. "With all the guesses in the world, I absolutely NEVER would have guessed this is a 57 year-old, five time Grammy winning songstress we all know and love," one person tweeted. Let's check out her new look.