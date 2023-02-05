Taylor Swift Was Quick To Sound Off On Viola Davis' EGOT Victory
The 2023 Grammy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles. This year's broadcast, hosted by Trevor Noah, is sure to offer up a trove of treats for viewers. According to Billboard, this year's awards has enlisted a star-packed lineup — including Cardi B., Shania Twain, and Jill Biden — to present its various awards. Thanks to a "Salute to Hip Hop," the musical lineup leans heavily towards rap and R&B music and will feature performances from Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, and many, many more. Of course, there's much anticipation over who will take home the coveted "Album of the Year" Grammy this year, with Beyoncé and Adele leading the pack of nominees.
With that said, not every category will be broadcast during the main event, so names of Grammy winners started spilling out hours before the big show kicked off. One notable name among the early winners is Viola Davis, who took home a Grammy for "Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling," for her 2022 memoir, "Finding Me," per The Academy's tweet. The win has officially made Davis an EGOT winner – that is, someone who has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola," revealed Davis during her acceptance speech, before proudly proclaiming, "I just EGOT!" Naturally, Davis's fans and peers are loudly celebrating her milestone achievement across social media. One of Davis's earliest salutes came from none other than Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift champions Viola Davis' EGOT win
Taylor Swift led the pack of those sending congratulations Viola Davis's way. The Grammy award-winning songstress took to Twitter to celebrate Davis's win. Swift retweeted the Recording Academy's congratulatory tweet to Davis, commenting, "EGOT BABYYYYYYY" alongside three double heart emojis. Swift's retweet has already racked up over 5.5 million views and 500,000 likes. So far, Davis has yet to respond to Swift, but this isn't the first time that the stars have been friendly on social media. Back in 2018, Davis tweeted a photo of Swift and one of her family members with the sweet caption: "She loves her!"
Viola Davis' Grammy win has placed her among a small group of entertainers who've excelled across multiple sectors of entertainment. According to Parade, Davis is only the 18th EGOT winner in history. Davis's win comes just one year after Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner, after finally taking home a Tony Award. Fittingly, Hudson also congratulated Davis for her historic win. "Hold the line !!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18 !!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything ! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate !!!" tweeted Hudson.