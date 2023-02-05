Taylor Swift Was Quick To Sound Off On Viola Davis' EGOT Victory

The 2023 Grammy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles. This year's broadcast, hosted by Trevor Noah, is sure to offer up a trove of treats for viewers. According to Billboard, this year's awards has enlisted a star-packed lineup — including Cardi B., Shania Twain, and Jill Biden — to present its various awards. Thanks to a "Salute to Hip Hop," the musical lineup leans heavily towards rap and R&B music and will feature performances from Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, and many, many more. Of course, there's much anticipation over who will take home the coveted "Album of the Year" Grammy this year, with Beyoncé and Adele leading the pack of nominees.

With that said, not every category will be broadcast during the main event, so names of Grammy winners started spilling out hours before the big show kicked off. One notable name among the early winners is Viola Davis, who took home a Grammy for "Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling," for her 2022 memoir, "Finding Me," per The Academy's tweet. The win has officially made Davis an EGOT winner – that is, someone who has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola," revealed Davis during her acceptance speech, before proudly proclaiming, "I just EGOT!" Naturally, Davis's fans and peers are loudly celebrating her milestone achievement across social media. One of Davis's earliest salutes came from none other than Taylor Swift.