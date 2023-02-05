Critics Launch Campaign For Harry Styles To Return His 2023 Grammys Award
Right after Harry Styles won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, some fans are now trying to start a petition to retract his award.
In case you missed it, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer just clinched the second Grammy of his career for his work on "Harry's House," beating out the other strong contenders, including ABBA, Adele, Coldplay, and his friend, Lizzo. "This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for," he said in his acceptance speech (via Entertainment Tonight). "So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."
Styles then showcased his vocal chops in a performance of "As It Was," but fans were not satisfied with his stage performance. Apparently, some didn't think he was deserving of the award as his vocals were apparently subpar compared to what we have seen before.
Fans think Harry Styles didn't deliver in his 2023 Grammy performance
My heart is SO FULL. @Harry_Styles + @taylorswift13 ICONIC #TheGrammys pic.twitter.com/MDL9n2tEYF— Holly Perry (@musiccitynotes) February 6, 2023
Fans are pointing out the irony of Harry Styles receiving an award for Best Pop Vocal Album and giving a less-than-stellar performance shortly after at the 2023 Grammys. Clad in a sparkling suit, the singer almost tripped on stage when he jumped, but made a smooth recovery right away, stunning the audience. He then slipped into a performance of the top-charting "As It Was" track, but suffice it to say, some fans weren't pleased.
"Sooooo the more inclusive academy gave Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry... Harry singing out of key and so bad minutes later," one fan observed. "And you're telling me Harry Styles won for Best Pop *checks notes* VOCAL album?!?! After that performance? Be for real #GRAMMYs," said another. It's worth noting, however, that Styles had just finished a world tour, so this performance was likely a result of utter exhaustion, which other fans noticed as well, with one writing: "I feel no need to defend harry's vocals bc the 15 sold out shows at msg & the forum speak for themselves." Another penned: "i fear harry's grammys performance is a prime example of how prolonged touring can ruin your vocals."
But with Shania Twain obviously enjoying the performance, and his ex Taylor Swift dancing her heart out, who's the real winner here?