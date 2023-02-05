Critics Launch Campaign For Harry Styles To Return His 2023 Grammys Award

Right after Harry Styles won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, some fans are now trying to start a petition to retract his award.

In case you missed it, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer just clinched the second Grammy of his career for his work on "Harry's House," beating out the other strong contenders, including ABBA, Adele, Coldplay, and his friend, Lizzo. "This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for," he said in his acceptance speech (via Entertainment Tonight). "So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

Styles then showcased his vocal chops in a performance of "As It Was," but fans were not satisfied with his stage performance. Apparently, some didn't think he was deserving of the award as his vocals were apparently subpar compared to what we have seen before.