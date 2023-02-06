Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Stress Over Stepping Into The Spotlight Before Her Tragic Death
New details are emerging about Lisa Marie Presley's reported state of mind ahead of her tragic death on January 12 at age 54. Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the sad news of her passing, saying in a statement shared by AP News, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." NBC New York confirmed the star had been hospitalized earlier that day following cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie's sudden death came as an unexpected shock to many, as she'd stepped back into the public eye in the months preceding her death to promote the movie "Elvis," which starred Austin Butler as her famous father, Elvis Presley. In fact, just two days before her death, Lisa Marie made an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards and was interviewed by Billy Bush, who admitted that something didn't quite seem right during their chat. "She was very uneven in her balance," he told Fox 11 Los Angeles shortly after Lisa Marie's death. "The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, 'Something's off here.'"
Now, however, it's being reported that Lisa Marie might not have been too happy to have the spotlight firmly back on her.
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly lost a lot of weight before her death
Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly left feeling pretty worried about all the attention "Elvis" was bringing her way, because she'd gotten used to a more reclusive, under the radar life while staying away from public events during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to TMZ. The outlet claimed Lisa Marie supposedly enjoyed her life in lockdown, and appreciated being able to head out anonymously wearing a mask, but apparently didn't adapt too well to being thrust back into a life of attention. The outlet even claimed Lisa Marie lost a lot of weight in the run-up to her Golden Globes appearance, claiming she wanted to ensure she looked good. "Were it not for the Golden Globes, Lisa might be alive today," a source even claimed.
However, amid much contention over Lisa Marie's will, her official cause of death was deferred by the Los Angeles Coroner's Office shortly after her initial autopsy, with exactly what caused her untimely passing still yet to be officially confirmed. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," the L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson explained to CNN of the decision.