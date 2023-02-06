Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Stress Over Stepping Into The Spotlight Before Her Tragic Death

New details are emerging about Lisa Marie Presley's reported state of mind ahead of her tragic death on January 12 at age 54. Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the sad news of her passing, saying in a statement shared by AP News, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." NBC New York confirmed the star had been hospitalized earlier that day following cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie's sudden death came as an unexpected shock to many, as she'd stepped back into the public eye in the months preceding her death to promote the movie "Elvis," which starred Austin Butler as her famous father, Elvis Presley. In fact, just two days before her death, Lisa Marie made an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards and was interviewed by Billy Bush, who admitted that something didn't quite seem right during their chat. "She was very uneven in her balance," he told Fox 11 Los Angeles shortly after Lisa Marie's death. "The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, 'Something's off here.'"

Now, however, it's being reported that Lisa Marie might not have been too happy to have the spotlight firmly back on her.