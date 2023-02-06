The Touching Reason Chrissy Teigen Bailed On The 2023 Grammys (And TBH, We Don't Blame Her)

The 2023 Grammys gave us plenty of buzzworthy moments — from Beyoncé setting a new record for the most Grammys held by any artist (32!) and Shania Twain's wacky outfits, to Madonna's unrecognizable look, calls for Harry Styles to return his award, and Chris Brown going full sore loser. Despite all the action, some of the industry's biggest stars (we're looking at you, Adele and Bey) skipped the red carpet, per Life & Style, while others didn't show up at all. Drake and The Weeknd, for example, decided to boycott the awards, per Complex. Others simply had better things to do.

Among the celebs choosing to prioritize other (more important) gigs was Chrissy Teigen, who welcomed her rainbow baby with John Legend on January 13, per People. Previously, Teigen revealed in September 2020 that she had suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote on Instagram. Turning to IVF, she eventually announced she was expecting again on August 3, 2022, via Instagram, and little Esti joined older siblings Luna Simone and Miles Theodore five months later.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote. Is it any wonder then that she preferred to remain in her happy place — home — on Grammy night? We explain.