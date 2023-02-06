Quavo And Offset's Feud Reignites Backstage At 2023 Grammys Before Tear-Jerking Takeoff Tribute

Even with the passing of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset are still not seeing eye to eye. Relatives Quavo, Offset, and the late rapper, Takeoff were all part of one of the biggest rap groups of this generation, Migos. Migos was formed in 2008 and became a huge success with their 2013 track "Versace." The group continued to be successful with releases like "Bad and Boujee" and "Walk It Talk It." However, in 2021, fans noticed a shift in the group. And, as they say, you should never mix family with business.

In 2022, Quavo and Takeoff revealed that they were working on a project together without Offset, per Vibe. Quavo alluded that things between him and Offset had gone sour. He said, "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo. Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, s*** that's supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s*** don't work out, it ain't meant to be." It was clear whatever happened between the three members, Offset was on the outskirts.

Tragically, the group's whole world shifted when Takeoff died, per TMZ. To honor him, Quavo performed a tribute to the late rapper during the in memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While it was incredibly touching, it seems there were a few hiccups along the way, including a fight between Quavo and Offset.