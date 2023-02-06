Diamond Expert Highlights Timeless Design Of Hailie Jade's Brand New Engagement Ring - Exclusive
Eminem is about to become a father-in-law. The rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade, announced her engagement to boyfriend Evan McClintock on Instagram on February 6. This is big news for everyone who loved Eminem's music. Rap fans grew up listening to songs about Hailie (remember "Hailie's Song?"), as she was a favorite subject of her prolific father. In fact, as Metro notes, Eminem's daughter appears in over 20 songs over his career.
Eminem and Hailie have always had a really close relationship. She admitted that she's one of her dad's biggest fans, and Hailie admitted that the Rap God spoiled her as a child. The two are very close. During Eminem's halftime performance at the 2022 Super Bowl, Hailie was right there in the audience.
With such a strong father-daughter bond, fans are not only drooling over Hailie's engagement ring but also laughing about McClintock's gumption to ask as intimidating a figure as Eminem for his daughter's hand in marriage. But McClintock did and he popped the question with an exquisite engagement ring. Since we're such bling fans over here at Nicki Swift, we got the exclusive on Hailie's ring.
Evan McClintock shelled out some major cash for Hailie's engagement ring
Evan McClintock proposed to Hailie Jade on February 4 and the couple broke the news on Instagram a few days later. The announcement featured a shot of Hailie's diamond ring and so Nicki Swift spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. Fried explained the value and significance of her ring. "Hailie Jade's huge diamond appears to be an oval cut that is at least 4 carats," Fried began. "I'd estimate the value at a whopping $100,000. Her diamond is set on a thin yellow gold band, accentuating the size and beauty of her diamond. The most alluring aspect of her ring is its effortless, timeless design."
While McClintock obviously passed the test when it comes to jewelry experts, fans hoped that the proposal passed Eminem's test too. No doubt they were rigorous! More than anything, people admired McClintock's courage. "Imagine having to ask Em to marry his daughter," one person commented. "Imagine that father in law," someone else chimed in. "Behold the bravest man in the world," another commented. Many others joked about the inspiration this could have on Eminem's music. "Imagine shady droppin' a diss track to this," someone said. While the whole world recognizes McClintock as one brave fella, he sure sweetened the deal with some gorgeous jewelry. Congrats to the happy couple!