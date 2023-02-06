Diamond Expert Highlights Timeless Design Of Hailie Jade's Brand New Engagement Ring - Exclusive

Evan McClintock proposed to Hailie Jade on February 4 and the couple broke the news on Instagram a few days later. The announcement featured a shot of Hailie's diamond ring and so Nicki Swift spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. Fried explained the value and significance of her ring. "Hailie Jade's huge diamond appears to be an oval cut that is at least 4 carats," Fried began. "I'd estimate the value at a whopping $100,000. Her diamond is set on a thin yellow gold band, accentuating the size and beauty of her diamond. The most alluring aspect of her ring is its effortless, timeless design."

While McClintock obviously passed the test when it comes to jewelry experts, fans hoped that the proposal passed Eminem's test too. No doubt they were rigorous! More than anything, people admired McClintock's courage. "Imagine having to ask Em to marry his daughter," one person commented. "Imagine that father in law," someone else chimed in. "Behold the bravest man in the world," another commented. Many others joked about the inspiration this could have on Eminem's music. "Imagine shady droppin' a diss track to this," someone said. While the whole world recognizes McClintock as one brave fella, he sure sweetened the deal with some gorgeous jewelry. Congrats to the happy couple!