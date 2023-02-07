Here's The Reason Will Smith Skipped Out On The Grammys' Hip-Hop Tribute

This year's Grammy Awards featured an incredible hip-hop tribute, put together by QuestLove and featuring among others Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot, Nelly, and Run DMC. However, one hip-hop icon was notably missing: Will Smith. So, just why wasn't he included in the lineup?

To refresh, Smith's infamous Oscars slap came mere moments before a mutual friend of his and Chris Rock, Questlove and his colleagues won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. For what it's worth, Questlove himself has subsequently revealed that, at the time of the incident, he was completely checked out. As he revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he was fully immersed in a transcendental meditation when everything went down so he genuinely had no idea of what had happened. "I literally was not present for that whole entire moment," he admitted. The Oscar-winner added, "In my mind, they're just doing a sketch, or whatever."

Questlove once again addressed the situation a few days later, via Twitter. "Can we FINNNNNNNALY stop talking about it?" he pleaded. It was pretty clear, then, that he'd moved beyond the ordeal fairly swiftly. However, we can't help but wonder ... was Smith's absence from the hip-hop tribute indicative of the possibility that all isn't right between the two men?