Behati Prinsloo Laughs Off Fake Hype Over Adam Levine Addressing His Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine is a lot of things — a father, a singer, and a former coach on "The Voice," to name just a few. However, the star found himself at the center of negative press after a TikToker and model named Sumner Stroh revealed some shady details about their relationship. In the viral video from September 2022, Stroh shared some messages she received from Levine on Instagram claiming she and Levine had an affair — all while Levine and Behati Prinsloo were married. Though they broke things off, Stroh revealed to fans how Levine came back to her. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," Levine wrote to the model in her DMs. Say what? "I was like, I have to be in hell at this point," Stroh added. "My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated."

The model followed up her first video with a second TikTok, where she apologized to Prinsloo, who fans called the "only victim" in the scenario. "I'm not the one getting hurt in this. It's Behati and her children," Stroh said in the video before telling fans that she was "so sorry" for what transpired.

According to CNN, Levine addressed the elephant in the room on his Instagram Stories after the viral clip. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote while denying the affair.