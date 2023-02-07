Todd And Julie Chrisley Had A Major On-Screen Argument Before Reporting To Prison

During an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best" (via USA), Julie Chrisley laments, "Being married to Todd means you're never gonna call a place home for very long," sharing that they had moved "three times in the past year" as of her confessional. She adds, "Now we're in a rental. The only reason I agreed to move into this new house is because it was turnkey. I'm just excited to move in, unpack, and be done."

Julie's excitement about the turnkey property is short-lived when she realizes that her husband, Todd Chrisley, has changed his mind regarding renovations. Though Todd attempts to placate her, Julie has a different view on the matter, explaining to him, "Todd, you understand that the rental has sold. We have to be out. We have nowhere to go. Because I'm living in a delusional world thinking I'm moving into a house in a few weeks."

Later in the episode, Julie stresses to her husband that she is frustrated that they can't give their son Grayson some stability before he attends college. With the season off to a very rough start, it isn't clear how things will pan out for the Chrisleys moving forward. Off-screen, their daughter Savannah has spoken about how she and her younger siblings are struggling with their parent's prison sentences.