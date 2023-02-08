Footage Suggests Cardi B Intervened On Offset & Quavo's 2023 Grammys Backstage Scuffle

Music, awards, and backstage fights, oh my! Leave it to the Grammy Awards ceremony to keep the drama coming year after year, but this time — it's a family affair.

According to TMZ, Migos members Offset and Quavo got into a physical fight minutes before Quavo took the stage. Probably not the most appropriate time to handle some family beef. The "Without You" rapper was set to perform a portion of the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony in honor of his nephew and bandmate, Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston back in November. According to the outlet, the Grammy's wanted Offset to participate in the segment alongside Quavo, but he refused.

As many fans can recall, in the past several years, the tension between the two cousins have risen. After Migos broke up, it was clear there was a divide in the group. In 2022, Quavo briefly spoke about the division in an interview with Vibe, saying, "We just came from a loyal family, s*** that's supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s*** don't work out, it ain't meant to be."

Fast-forward to the Grammy's, and it looks like whatever anger the two rappers had against each other seemed to boil over. However, new footage shows that Cardi B decided to intervene and shared some choice words about the two fighting.