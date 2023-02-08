Rob Gronkowski Has Just One Qualm About Tom Brady's Spicy Mirror Selfie

Tom Brady regularly has people talking about his life on the football field, but it's a recent off-field moment that has generated quite a buzz on social media. Not too long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement for a second time (though this time he vows it is for good), Brady has kept himself busy in other ways. In addition to playing football, Brady also has a self-titled clothing line that sells a wide variety of products, including boxer briefs.

Brady has plugged the clothing line on social media from time to time, including in June. To earn some press, the star tweeted a photo of two male models sporting tight underwear from his line, vowing to recreate the images if the post earned 40,000 likes. Well, seeing as the post garnered 49,000 likes, the Brady Brand Twitter page urged the football star to put his money where his mouth is. "Hey @TomBrady, we haven't forgotten about this," the brand wrote in a February 6 tweet.

Brady took to his Instagram stories to share an underwear-clad shot, proving he's a man of his word. While we're kind of bummed it didn't earn a spot on his regular feed, that still hasn't taken away from the attention it's received, with many fans praising Brady for his thirst-trap picture. "Woke up to a picture of Tom Brady in his underwear, maybe there is a god," one person joked. Now, Rob Gronkowski is giving his two cents on the shot.