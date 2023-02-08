Rob Gronkowski Has Just One Qualm About Tom Brady's Spicy Mirror Selfie
Tom Brady regularly has people talking about his life on the football field, but it's a recent off-field moment that has generated quite a buzz on social media. Not too long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement for a second time (though this time he vows it is for good), Brady has kept himself busy in other ways. In addition to playing football, Brady also has a self-titled clothing line that sells a wide variety of products, including boxer briefs.
Brady has plugged the clothing line on social media from time to time, including in June. To earn some press, the star tweeted a photo of two male models sporting tight underwear from his line, vowing to recreate the images if the post earned 40,000 likes. Well, seeing as the post garnered 49,000 likes, the Brady Brand Twitter page urged the football star to put his money where his mouth is. "Hey @TomBrady, we haven't forgotten about this," the brand wrote in a February 6 tweet.
Brady took to his Instagram stories to share an underwear-clad shot, proving he's a man of his word. While we're kind of bummed it didn't earn a spot on his regular feed, that still hasn't taken away from the attention it's received, with many fans praising Brady for his thirst-trap picture. "Woke up to a picture of Tom Brady in his underwear, maybe there is a god," one person joked. Now, Rob Gronkowski is giving his two cents on the shot.
Rob Gronkowski hilariously critiques Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski has entered the chat! Not too long after Tom Brady wowed fans with his first-ever thirst trap photo, his pal and former teammate has something to say. The star spoke about Brady's spicy photo with Entertainment Tonight, even critiquing the image. "I think everything's right, but his hand is not in the right place. He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up ... you've got to show the package, Tom," Gronkowski joked before reiterating that everything besides his "hand placement" looked good.
The football star then applauded his former teammate for sticking to his word and admitted that he was surprised Brady went for it. "I was like, Tom posing in his underwear doing selfies in the mirror?" Gronkowski asked. "Uncharacteristic of him, that's for sure, but that's what we love about Tom. When he throws a curve ball, it's always for the fun." You gotta love their dynamic.
Brady and Gronk have been close friends for years, playing together first on the New England Patriots, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But perhaps their professional careers will cross paths again. In January, Gronk told Sports Illustrated that he and Brady could potentially reunite in the broadcast booth, seeing as they are both retired. "I'm hoping that he comes and joins me very soon. It's a lot of fun. Fox has just great people," Gronkowski said. Well, Brady inked a deal with Fox, so it looks like that dream could become reality.