Tom Brady Shifts Focus To His Family After NFL Departure
On February 1, Tom Brady took to Instagram to announce that he was retiring. Again. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said, adding, "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."
With seven Super Bowl rings in his collection — it's clear Brady has a bright future ahead. He's already got a deal lined up to join Fox Sports, where he will serve as a sports broadcaster, although he won't formally step into the role until 2024. "For me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years, and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I felt like I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot, and life is about exciting things ahead, too," Brady said during an interview with Colin Cowherd (via Twitter). And while the world waits to see if Brady will officially retire as a New England Patriot, he's got a whole year to do what he see's fit — and now he's sharing his big plans.
Tom Brady is looking forward to 'other parts of life'
2022 was a pretty year for Tom Brady. He retired. Then he unretired. And then, he split from Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of marriage, People confirmed. His final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't anything to write home about, either. Brady threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns, and while he led his team to the playoffs, they were knocked out in the first round. So, what's next for the veteran football star? Something different.
"I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being," Brady said on the February 6 episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "I'll feel some different things, I'm sure, as things go along, but you know, I'm doing great," he continued, adding, "My friend says the future happens a day at a time, and I think with any great chapter that ends, there's another great opportunity ahead." Brady is a dad of three kids: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. The new era of Brady sounds like it's going to include major dad vibes — probably without the dad bod.