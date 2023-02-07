Tom Brady Shifts Focus To His Family After NFL Departure

On February 1, Tom Brady took to Instagram to announce that he was retiring. Again. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said, adding, "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

With seven Super Bowl rings in his collection — it's clear Brady has a bright future ahead. He's already got a deal lined up to join Fox Sports, where he will serve as a sports broadcaster, although he won't formally step into the role until 2024. "For me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years, and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I felt like I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot, and life is about exciting things ahead, too," Brady said during an interview with Colin Cowherd (via Twitter). And while the world waits to see if Brady will officially retire as a New England Patriot, he's got a whole year to do what he see's fit — and now he's sharing his big plans.