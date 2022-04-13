Tom Brady's Oldest Son Jack Is His Twin

Tom Brady is never shy about being a family man. He is a father of three, sharing Benjamin and Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen, and his oldest son Jack with actor Bridget Moynahan. Naturally, the question of kids following the legacy of their talented and very famous folks can create a good amount of pressure, but it seems like Jack has always been athletic. In 2017, however, Moynahan said on "Live Kelly" that her son was more interested in soccer and swimming than playing football, but things seem to be shifting as he gets older.

With an easy love of many sports, the teen got a step closer to the world of football by assisting during Buccaneers practices. Jack's work as the team's ball boy meant more valuable father-son time. "The more I get to do with him the better it is," Brady said at a media availability in 2021, according to NBC Sports. "We have a great time together and it's really a treat for me to have him. He thinks it's fun but it's probably way better for me having him out here. It's really, really cool."

Now, a year older and following Brady's reinvigorated return from retirement, Jack is looking more and more like his dad and continues to explore sport interests. Could this be the early phases of a run for the NFL?