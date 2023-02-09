Jennifer Coolidge Continues Her Dolphin Fascination In E.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Jennifer Coolidge is one step closer to checking off a bucket list item in a new ad. The "White Lotus" star was asked by Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes in January what her dream role is, and in response, the performer said she has a wish to portray a certain sea animal. "I've always wanted to play a dolphin," Coolidge said. Access Hollywood co-anchor Scott Evans then asked Coolidge if she meant she could wear a flipper to transform into a dolphin, to which Coolidge said, "Yeah, something like that."

Fellow celebs were supportive of this notion. Jennifer Garner, who played a dolphin named Sally in the reboot of "Fantasy Island," took to Instagram to share a clip from this portrayal. Garner wrote to the Golden Globe-winner, "You're in luck, Ms. Coolidge. These roles exist!" and captioned the post, "Congratulations, @jennifercoolidge! Come play a dolphin with me." Olivia Wilde then responded to Coolidge's desire to portray a dolphin, saying in her Instagram Story, "I will make this happen," E! News reported. In response, Coolidge said in an Access Hollywood interview, "I love [Wilde]. I can't believe it. And I believe she can make it happen." Now, Coolidge is taking on a project that incorporates her dolphin interest.