T.J. Holmes Is Reportedly Taking The Hit To His Reputation Harder Than We Originally Thought
It's been nearly three months since reports broke that "Good Morning America" anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, had a romantic relationship. The most controversial part of the situation was that both Holmes and Robach had been known to be in loving marriages, or so people thought. According to ET, Robach separated from her husband, Andrew Shue, in June 2022. The two were reportedly divorcing behind the scenes. Holmes had reportedly separated from but was still legally married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, at the time the news broke of the affair. He filed for divorce in December 2022.
Since then, it's been anything but easy for the two journalists. Immediately after the news broke, Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on the morning show. In January 2023, the network officially announced that the two would not be returning to "GMA 3," per Entertainment Weekly. The company released a statement, sharing, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News." However, the company didn't leave the two empty-handed. According to Page Six, both journalists took home a severance package. Robach reportedly received a larger sum partly due to her longer tenure and bigger contract at ABC.
Throughout it all, people have criticized the two for causing such havoc with their workplace relationship. While it seems that the two are unfazed by the backlash, it's reportedly affecting Holmes more than people realize.
T.J. Holmes is distraught over backlash
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's affair caused a significant uproar with the general public. There's no doubt Robach received her share of backlash, but it only seemed to be worse for Holmes. His part in the scandal was much more controversial than his co-anchor because of the delayed news of his separation from Marilee Fiebig.
In addition, Holmes has reportedly had a series of workplace affairs over the years. According to Page Six, he reportedly was involved with a subordinate named Jasmin Pettaway in 2015, along with another unnamed woman. The Cut also alleged that Holmes had prior affairs with "Good Morning America" coworkers. An anonymous source, who they called "Sascha," claimed that, in the past, she and Holmes had sexual relations in the office.
It seems that all the backlash has taken a toll on the anchor. A source told Page Six how Holmes is really feeling throughout the entire situation. "He's distraught ... completely distraught. He has a daughter. He hates that he's been painted as this predator," they shared. However, as Holmes tries to put the affair behind him, he's opening himself to new opportunities. Another source told the outlet, "He's taking his time after what just happened and trying to see what's up next. He's going to start looking for new jobs and will hopefully be OK."