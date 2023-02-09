T.J. Holmes Is Reportedly Taking The Hit To His Reputation Harder Than We Originally Thought

It's been nearly three months since reports broke that "Good Morning America" anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, had a romantic relationship. The most controversial part of the situation was that both Holmes and Robach had been known to be in loving marriages, or so people thought. According to ET, Robach separated from her husband, Andrew Shue, in June 2022. The two were reportedly divorcing behind the scenes. Holmes had reportedly separated from but was still legally married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, at the time the news broke of the affair. He filed for divorce in December 2022.

Since then, it's been anything but easy for the two journalists. Immediately after the news broke, Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on the morning show. In January 2023, the network officially announced that the two would not be returning to "GMA 3," per Entertainment Weekly. The company released a statement, sharing, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News." However, the company didn't leave the two empty-handed. According to Page Six, both journalists took home a severance package. Robach reportedly received a larger sum partly due to her longer tenure and bigger contract at ABC.

Throughout it all, people have criticized the two for causing such havoc with their workplace relationship. While it seems that the two are unfazed by the backlash, it's reportedly affecting Holmes more than people realize.