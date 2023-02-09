Alec Baldwin Faces Yet Another Lawsuit In Aftermath Of Rust Tragedy

When Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun on the set of "Rust" in October 2021, he had no idea how drastically life would change for him. Tragically, he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also injured director Joel Souza's shoulder. There has since been talk of the lack of safety on the set, with A-camera first assistant Lane Luper telling The Hollywood Reporter that he even left the movie because safety concerns and pay irregularities.

With Hutchins' death, lawsuits have been filed left and right against involved parties. In January 2023, The New York Times reported that prosecutors charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the cinematographer's death, believing Baldwin was responsible for making sure the gun was safe to use. The armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter as the head of the weapons department and also the person responsibled for loading the gun that day. The film's first assistant director, Dave Halls — who gave the gun to Baldwin — reportedly took a plea deal on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

And now, yet another lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and the film's production company.