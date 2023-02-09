Royal Fans Think King Charles Subtly Threw Shade At Prince Harry During Public Appearance

Prince Harry released "Spare," his highly-anticipated memoir on January 10, per Rolling Stone. After a lifetime of following royal family protocol, "Spare" allowed Prince Harry to speak openly about pivotal moments throughout his life. For instance, he shared his grieving process surrounding Princess Diana's death and his sweet courtship with Meghan Markle. Prince Harry also covered their journey to abdicating their royal duties, following reported racially-charged treatment from the British media. With that said, Prince Harry ventured into more salacious territory, revealing that he once feared that Camilla Parker Bowels would become a "wicked stepmother." He also gave a rather vulgar description of the time he lost his virginity to an older woman. And while Prince Harry refrained from naming his first lover, a woman named Sasha Walpole has since claimed she was the mystery woman and condemned him for writing about their dalliance, per Daily Mail.

Naturally, Prince Harry's memoir has proven to be a rather divisive tool, garnering a wave of support and backlash from royal watchers and certain slices of the media. Interestingly enough, the royal family has failed to give a formal response, but that doesn't necessarily mean they haven't retaliated in other ways. For example, it's been rumored that Prince Harry's father, King Charles III has written him out of his upcoming coronation, per the New York Post. And while that news is yet to be confirmed, it appears that King Charles might have just fired a passive-aggressive shot at his estranged son.