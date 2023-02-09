Royal Fans Think King Charles Subtly Threw Shade At Prince Harry During Public Appearance
Prince Harry released "Spare," his highly-anticipated memoir on January 10, per Rolling Stone. After a lifetime of following royal family protocol, "Spare" allowed Prince Harry to speak openly about pivotal moments throughout his life. For instance, he shared his grieving process surrounding Princess Diana's death and his sweet courtship with Meghan Markle. Prince Harry also covered their journey to abdicating their royal duties, following reported racially-charged treatment from the British media. With that said, Prince Harry ventured into more salacious territory, revealing that he once feared that Camilla Parker Bowels would become a "wicked stepmother." He also gave a rather vulgar description of the time he lost his virginity to an older woman. And while Prince Harry refrained from naming his first lover, a woman named Sasha Walpole has since claimed she was the mystery woman and condemned him for writing about their dalliance, per Daily Mail.
Naturally, Prince Harry's memoir has proven to be a rather divisive tool, garnering a wave of support and backlash from royal watchers and certain slices of the media. Interestingly enough, the royal family has failed to give a formal response, but that doesn't necessarily mean they haven't retaliated in other ways. For example, it's been rumored that Prince Harry's father, King Charles III has written him out of his upcoming coronation, per the New York Post. And while that news is yet to be confirmed, it appears that King Charles might have just fired a passive-aggressive shot at his estranged son.
Royal watchers react to King Charles's seemingly shady response
No matter what side of the royal family row you stand on, it's definitely hard to look away from the drama. According to The Mirror, one royal watcher actually confronted King Charles during a recent visit to the University of East London, asking, "Can you bring back Harry?" In a dramatic turn of events, King Charles replied, "Who?" Ultimately, it's possible that Charles could've been serving up a major dose of royal shade. However, the publication notes that King Charles didn't actually hear the student's question, but laughed off the inquiry once he did.
Even though it appears that Prince Charles didn't intentionally write off Prince Harry, the buzzy interaction sure has social media talking. And the responses largely seem in favor of Harry. One fan, who's obviously sided with the prince, tweeted, "Shows how little regard Charles has for his son. He banished him to [the] US instead of actively protecting him." Another user also sympathized with Prince Harry's plight. "Charles doesn't even remember Harry's name? What a horrible father Charles turned out to be," tweeted the fan. "He forgot the best son?" tweeted another fan. Meanwhile, another fan took a jab at not just Charles, but the entire institution. "The @RoyalFamily blew it. No possibility of recovery. #PrinceHarry," tweeted the user.