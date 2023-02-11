Bravo Fans Name The RHONJ Star Who Has Stayed On The Show Too Long - Exclusive Survey

It wasn't tough for fans to decide which "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star they think has stayed on the show too long. There's a resounding consensus on who they'd love to fuhgeddabout. Yep, it's the "RHONJ" OG of OGs, Teresa Giudice. She scored a whopping 68% of the 4,400 votes, proving there's only so much screaming and self-righteous denial the human brain can take.

Giudice is followed by her unwitting family foe, Melissa Gorga. However, the unluckiest sister-in-law in the world isn't even close. Only 15% of respondents would like to see Joe Gorga's battle-weary wife walk out the door, just turn around now because she's not welcome anymore. In third place with 6% of the votes is Dolores Catania. Per Bravo, the mum-of-two's work in the prison system "made her passionate about helping the less fortunate, especially families suffering in unfair circumstances," which must have provided great help to Giudice, post-incarceration.

Tying for third place is Jennifer Aydin. Only 5% of fans aren't excited to see what's in store for the recent empty nester and her burgeoning beauty business. In last place is Margaret Josephs. 5% of "RHONJ" fans are over the "Caviar dreams, tuna fish budget," mocktail diva, and "fierce LGBTQ+ ally." Bravo reports that Josephs is adding a flashy new pool to her historical home "so she can throw [anyone in] at her leisure." It's no wonder so many Bravo fans want to see her stay.