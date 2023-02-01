Which Former Real Housewife Of New Jersey Would You Like To See Return? - Exclusive Survey
If there's one thing you can't accuse "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" of, it's not bringing the drama over the years. The Garden State edition of the Bravo franchise has seen plenty of jaw-dropping moments go down since it first debuted on our screens back in 2009, with fans being treated to plenty of dramatic family feuds (we're looking at you, Caroline Manzo and Dina Catin and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga), to cheating allegations (hello, Teresa and Joe Giudice!) and crazy table flips (do we even need to explain this iconic moment?).
"RHONJ" has also been a revolving door of cast members. Teresa is the only OG to appear on the show every season, showcasing her consistent ability to find someone to feud with every time. Though it was originally Danielle Staub who felt Teresa's scathing wrath, the mom of four has also found herself falling out with the likes of her own brother, sister-in-law, her cousin Kathy Wakile, Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Danielle Staub, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs — and that's just to name a few.
So, that brings us to our big question. Which former star would Nicki Swift readers most like to see make a return to the show (and likely cause even more drama with Teresa)? Well, we asked you that very question, and you made it pretty clear who you want to make a triumphant return.
RHONJ fans want more Jacqueline Laurita
Step on down, Jacqueline Laurita, because "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans want you back! Nicki Swift readers chose Teresa Giudice's notorious former best friend turned feud partner as the former cast member they'd most like to see return, with 23.09% choosing the former star. That's probably no surprise, as Laurita was a staple of the first five seasons before she took on a Friend role for Season 6. She then returned full-time on Season 7 but left in a teary blaze of glory after that. It seems we're unlikely to see Laurita back, though, as she packed up her family and headed to Las Vegas after calling time on the reality show.
Up next, it's a tie! OG Housewives Danielle Staub and Dina Catin (aka Dina Manzo) both received 21.73% of the vote, which long-time fans will know is pretty ironic, seeing as they couldn't agree on anything while appearing on the show. Then, with 13.41% of the votes, it's Laurita's sister-in-law and Catin's sister, Caroline Manzo, who made her triumphant return to the franchise when it was announced she'd joined the cast of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4 — only to reportedly head home early following a controversial interaction with Brandi Glanville.
Last but not least, Siggy Flicker nabbed 11.38% of the vote after appearing on Seasons 7 and 8, while the calmer and collected Kathy Wakile had 8.66% of respondents crossing their fingers for her return.