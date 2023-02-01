Which Former Real Housewife Of New Jersey Would You Like To See Return? - Exclusive Survey

If there's one thing you can't accuse "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" of, it's not bringing the drama over the years. The Garden State edition of the Bravo franchise has seen plenty of jaw-dropping moments go down since it first debuted on our screens back in 2009, with fans being treated to plenty of dramatic family feuds (we're looking at you, Caroline Manzo and Dina Catin and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga), to cheating allegations (hello, Teresa and Joe Giudice!) and crazy table flips (do we even need to explain this iconic moment?).

"RHONJ" has also been a revolving door of cast members. Teresa is the only OG to appear on the show every season, showcasing her consistent ability to find someone to feud with every time. Though it was originally Danielle Staub who felt Teresa's scathing wrath, the mom of four has also found herself falling out with the likes of her own brother, sister-in-law, her cousin Kathy Wakile, Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Danielle Staub, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs — and that's just to name a few.

So, that brings us to our big question. Which former star would Nicki Swift readers most like to see make a return to the show (and likely cause even more drama with Teresa)? Well, we asked you that very question, and you made it pretty clear who you want to make a triumphant return.