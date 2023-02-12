Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman May Not Be In Super Bowl 2023 But He Has Another Reason To Celebrate

On the morning of the 2023 Super Bowl, at 5:40 a.m., Mecole Hardman jumped on Twitter for what may be the most coincidental tweet of all time. "OMG HER WATER BROKE," he wrote, followed by several eye emojis. The wide receiver was referring to his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, who was pregnant with their son. In October 2022, the couple posted a gender reveal on Instagram, with Hardman writing, "I was #TeamBoy all the way!" Later he wrote, "Daddy loves you already! And I love you too baby [Chariah]."

Hardman wouldn't have been able to join his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, for the Super Bowl due to a pelvic injury he received in early February. Coach Andy Reid prepped fans ahead of time with an announcement about Hardman. "I think it will be tough for [Hardman]," Reid told reporters (via NBC Sports). "I doubt that he'll make the Super Bowl. But, listen, he was not going to be denied the other day. And it's a tribute to the kid. He pushed himself like no other. He's a tough nut, man. He's all smiles with you, but when it comes down to playing, he is a tough, tough kid." That is some high praise, so Hardman can forget about football for the day and focus on his new bundle of joy.