Jason Kelce Wins Favor Over Brother Travis At Super Bowl 2023 For The Pettiest Reason

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce may be duking it out on what is arguably the biggest stage in sports, but some fans are judging them not for their athletic talent.

In this year's Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers make history as the first siblings to play against each other, per The New York Times. Apparently, none of them expected it to happen in their career. "I think we more dreamed about being on the same team, but this is pretty good," Jason shared, adding that this unique opportunity is "a really awesome reflection of our family and both of us but more so it's an incredible moment for our community and who we grew up with." For their parents, however, seeing their sons as opponents on NFL's biggest night is a dream come true. "We started thinking that reality is just never going to happen. Then this year started out of nowhere and it just took off on its own almost. It's just amazing," their mother, Donna Kelce, told CBS News.

Meanwhile, per their father, Ed Kelce, the two just wanted to see which of them could lord the win over the other. "Since Travis was a little kid trying to prove he's as good as his brother," Ed dished. "And Jason, since he was a little kid he's been trying to make sure his brother knows he's not as good as he is." But fans have a different idea. They are judging the Kelce's based on their Super Bowl outfits.