What's The Real Meaning Of Mountain With A View By Kelsea Ballerini? Here's What We Think

As a little kid, Kelsea Ballerini knew precisely what she wanted to do when she grew up — she wanted to be a country music superstar like her idol Taylor Swift. So, she packed up her guitar and headed to Nashville, Tennessee, when she was just 15. Ballerini signed her first record deal with the independent label Black River Entertainment four years later. She was on the way to achieving her dream and showed no intention of looking back.

Ballerini is renowned for writing about her feelings and emotional struggles and laying her life bare in her music. "If I can openly and vulnerably talk about that, then the majority of the people that listen to it will identify with probably one of those emotions, whether they're younger or older," She told Vulture.

In August 2022, Ballerini had some sad relationship news to share with her fans. After five years of marriage, she was getting divorced from her husband, fellow country star Morgan Evans. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end," she wrote on her Instagram Story. It was inevitable that Ballerini's feelings about the sad split would work themselves into her music. And they did, resulting in "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat." One of the tracks from the surprise EP seems particularly personal. So, what's the real meaning of Mountain With A View by Kelsea Ballerini? Here's what we think.