Rebel Wilson Says Her Relationship With Ramona Agruma Has One Major Setback

Rebel Wilson is used to living her life in the spotlight, and with the territory comes plenty of headlines. In 2021, the star took to her Instagram feed to share big news from her life with fans. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote in the June 9, 2021, Instagram post that included a selfie-style shot of the actor and girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. Wilson received plenty of love and support from her followers, including famous friends like Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow. "Love you both like crazy," Kendrick wrote while Snow commented a series of heart-eye emojis.

Before Wilson shared Agruma with the world, she gushed about her blossoming relationship with People, though she declined to reveal who the particular person in her life was. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the outlet. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic." Wilson also shared that the pair met through a friend, though she didn't reveal details on which friend connected her and her then-unknown partner.

Wilson has posted about Agruma on social media several times, and the duo has also mixed business with pleasure. "Ramona & I have created this very limited capsule collection called R&R Club, perfect for this holiday season!" Wilson wrote on Instagram in November. But the road hasn't always been smooth.