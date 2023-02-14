Rebel Wilson Says Her Relationship With Ramona Agruma Has One Major Setback
Rebel Wilson is used to living her life in the spotlight, and with the territory comes plenty of headlines. In 2021, the star took to her Instagram feed to share big news from her life with fans. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote in the June 9, 2021, Instagram post that included a selfie-style shot of the actor and girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. Wilson received plenty of love and support from her followers, including famous friends like Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow. "Love you both like crazy," Kendrick wrote while Snow commented a series of heart-eye emojis.
Before Wilson shared Agruma with the world, she gushed about her blossoming relationship with People, though she declined to reveal who the particular person in her life was. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the outlet. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic." Wilson also shared that the pair met through a friend, though she didn't reveal details on which friend connected her and her then-unknown partner.
Wilson has posted about Agruma on social media several times, and the duo has also mixed business with pleasure. "Ramona & I have created this very limited capsule collection called R&R Club, perfect for this holiday season!" Wilson wrote on Instagram in November. But the road hasn't always been smooth.
Rebel Wilson says Ramona Agruma's family doesn't approve
There's one thing that held Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's relationship back. On the "Life Uncut" podcast, Wilson got incredibly candid on the topic of Agruma's family, as they have been the major hurdle in the relationship, and the "Pitch Perfect" star didn't shy away from sharing her thoughts. "My whole family has just been amazing. Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting," she confessed. "And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public."
"With her, she's not in the public eye; it's much harder on her," Wilson shared. "It's so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things." In addition, the "Bridesmaids" star confessed she always knew she wasn't "100 percent straight," but because she came from a Catholic family, things were complicated. "I do wish I maybe explored it earlier. I feel like I'm a late bloomer," she added.
The pair has generated plenty of buzz throughout their relationship, even fueling rumors of an engagement. However, Wilson quickly shot down that rumor in a since-deleted Instagram story. "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," she wrote on her Instagram story, which included a photo of herself and Agruma at Disneyland. Only time will tell if there's any engagement in the future.