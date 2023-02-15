Braunwyn Windham-Burke Hits Wedding Chapel With Girlfriend Despite Still Being Married

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her longtime girlfriend tied the knot –– well, kind of. If you're a fan of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," chances are you heard of Windham-Burke. After making her debut on the show's 14th season, the Orange County native experienced a dramatic run. From her explosive arguments with Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter to opening up about her struggles with alcoholism, Windham-Burke truly laid her life out on the table. However, in addition to her two-season run on the popular series, the reality TV star has also made headlines for her sexuality.

Back in 2020, Windham-Burke surprised fans when she came out as gay in a heartfelt interview with GLAAD. "I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I am so proud of where I am right now." Since that fateful day, Windham-Burke has kept her fans and social media followers up to date regarding her journey, including her relationship with her girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner. In August 2022, the two went Instagram official after Windham-Burke confirmed on her Instagram story (via The Teal Mango). "I like her, we laugh a lot, it's good," she wrote. Now it looks like the lovebirds are taking their relationship to the next level.