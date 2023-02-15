Braunwyn Windham-Burke Hits Wedding Chapel With Girlfriend Despite Still Being Married
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her longtime girlfriend tied the knot –– well, kind of. If you're a fan of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," chances are you heard of Windham-Burke. After making her debut on the show's 14th season, the Orange County native experienced a dramatic run. From her explosive arguments with Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter to opening up about her struggles with alcoholism, Windham-Burke truly laid her life out on the table. However, in addition to her two-season run on the popular series, the reality TV star has also made headlines for her sexuality.
Back in 2020, Windham-Burke surprised fans when she came out as gay in a heartfelt interview with GLAAD. "I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I am so proud of where I am right now." Since that fateful day, Windham-Burke has kept her fans and social media followers up to date regarding her journey, including her relationship with her girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner. In August 2022, the two went Instagram official after Windham-Burke confirmed on her Instagram story (via The Teal Mango). "I like her, we laugh a lot, it's good," she wrote. Now it looks like the lovebirds are taking their relationship to the next level.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke unofficially ties the knot with girlfriend
Since August 2022, Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been in a passionate romance with her longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner. On February 14, Windham-Burke teased that the two tied the knot in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Crazy ... in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed You're my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh," she wrote. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world. Here's to a lifetime of adventures." In addition to her caption, the reality TV star also added a photo of them outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel and included the hashtags "vegaswedding," and "cheerstogoodchoices."
While Windham-Burke seemingly alluded to the two being married, a source told Page Six that the union was "not legal." The conclusion was made after court records revealed that they had never filed for a marriage license. In addition to the lack of a marriage license, the reality star is also going through a divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Sean Burke, which temporarily muddies the pair's marital bliss.
Back in October 2022, the former couple announced that they would be getting a divorce. "I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive," Windham-Burke told People. Despite having a few loose ends to tie up, the reality star is wasting no time basking in her post-wedding glow. On February 15, the two flooded their Instagram stories with photos traversing Vegas and receiving their "first wedding gift."