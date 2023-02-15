Chris Cuomo Discloses Alarming Details About His Frame Of Mind After CNN Exit

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment and mentions thoughts of suicide and violence.

CNN's focus is on politics, not scandals, which is why the network decided to fire long-time anchor Chris Cuomo. Chris became the center of attention on CNN due to his involvement in the case of his brother, Andrew Cuomo. In 2021, the former governor of New York resigned due to accusations of sexually harassing multiple women, which he denied. As his brother, Chris Cuomo came to Andrew Cuomo's defense to a greater extent than he disclosed to CNN.

According to NPR, in late November 2021, documents were released showing that Chris had "actively" defended his brother and even helped with "strategizing" for Andrew. After the shocking documents were released, Cuomo was suspended from CNN "indefinitely," per CNN. The statement from the network said, "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly ... However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." It didn't take long for the network to evaluate his position with CNN, and just a couple of days after the suspension, CNN decided to fire Cuomo altogether.

Following his departure, Chris spoke publicly about the incident, per CNN. Chris said, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother." The statement made it seem like the journalist had a good head on his shoulders, but it turns out, there was more going on behind the scenes.