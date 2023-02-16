Bam Margera's Wife Delivers Devastating Blow To Their Marriage

On February 14, Bam Margera's wife, Nicole Boyd, officially filed for legal separation. The documents were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to Entertainment Tonight. Boyd is seeking legal and physical custody of the couple's son Phoenix. Margera and Boyd have been married since 2013. Boyd's move comes less than a month after Steve-O said he was worried that Margera was going to die.

Steve-O's comment was posted on a throwback photo that Margera shared on Instagram. "One arm is a best friend who had my f***ing back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief," Margera captioned the pic of him with Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville. Steve-O took to the comments section of the post to call Margera out. "Bam, last night you had your five-year-old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with a chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this," Steve-O wrote in a now-deleted comment. He went on to say that he'd hoped bringing Margera on tour would open his eyes to what is out there for him and encourage him to "choose recovery." Steve-O went on to say that he's been "braced for the news" of Margera's death, which he seems to think is inevitable, based on Margera's current path.