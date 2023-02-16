Austin Butler Can't Hide His Emotion Recalling Instant Bond With Lisa Marie Presley

When Austin Butler decided to take on the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis," the actor devoted his entire life to embodying the famed musician. As part of his research, Butler spent much of his time with Elvis' family, including Elvis' one and only child, Lisa Marie Presley. For Butler and the Presley family, it became more than just research as they developed a serious bond with one another.

Lisa Marie was especially in awe of Butler's take on her late father. She shared with Entertainment Weekly, "He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything ... He honored him in every way possible." Lisa Marie has been by Butler's side every step of the way, even when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture — drama in early January. However, Butler and the Presley family's lives were turned upside down when days later, Lisa Marie tragically died.

Undoubtedly, Butler was devastated by the news as he and the musician had grown close. Following her death, Butler released a statement honoring her life, per Yahoo. He said, "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered." Even as time passed, the actor continues to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie, and his latest interview shows how close the two were.