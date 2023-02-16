Austin Butler Can't Hide His Emotion Recalling Instant Bond With Lisa Marie Presley
When Austin Butler decided to take on the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis," the actor devoted his entire life to embodying the famed musician. As part of his research, Butler spent much of his time with Elvis' family, including Elvis' one and only child, Lisa Marie Presley. For Butler and the Presley family, it became more than just research as they developed a serious bond with one another.
Lisa Marie was especially in awe of Butler's take on her late father. She shared with Entertainment Weekly, "He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything ... He honored him in every way possible." Lisa Marie has been by Butler's side every step of the way, even when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture — drama in early January. However, Butler and the Presley family's lives were turned upside down when days later, Lisa Marie tragically died.
Undoubtedly, Butler was devastated by the news as he and the musician had grown close. Following her death, Butler released a statement honoring her life, per Yahoo. He said, "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered." Even as time passed, the actor continues to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie, and his latest interview shows how close the two were.
Austin Butler gets teary-eyed thinking of Lisa Marie
It's truly a bittersweet time for Austin Butler. On one hand, the actor is receiving accolades and praise for his role as Elvis Presley, but on the other, he lost his close friend, Lisa Marie Presley. It's clear Lisa Marie made a huge impact on Butler's life.
Butler's latest interview with ET shows from the moment he and Lisa Marie met, there was an instant connection between the two. He said, "When I locked eyes on her, it's really a surreal thing. I'd been playing her dad for such a long time, and doing my best to make it as true for me as possible — the relationship, you know, of feeling the love for her through her father." It was unexplainable to Butler as he had such admiration for Lisa Marie knowing what she went through. Butler shared, "I've never felt closer to somebody quicker than I felt with her."
The actor began choking back tears as he described the kind of person she was. He said, "She was just the most incredible woman I'd ever met, and just so incredibly honest and loving. Just to finally be able to give her a hug and then to spend all those moments with her, it's really, really sad right now." While this is an emotional time for Butler, he just feels grateful he was able to bring an understanding to Elvis in a way that was appreciated by Lisa Marie.