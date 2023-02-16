Sunny Hostin Compares Raquel Welch To Kim Kardashian (& It Doesn't Go Over Well)
Some people are destined for greatness, having fame bestowed upon them from the moment they put their first foot forward in the entertainment industry. Raquel Welch was one of those people. She catapulted to fame after starring in the 1996 film "Fantastic Voyage," which laid bare her immense talent, but beyond that, she was incredibly stunning. In the film, Welch rocked a makeshift bikini that quickly had her labeled a sex symbol in the industry. From that moment forward, Welch was a star and enjoyed many of the privileges afforded by it, including a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Even as Welch got older, her beauty continued to remain a constant.
Sadly, TMZ reported that Welch tragically died at 82. The actor's rep, Steve Sauer, shared that she had died "peacefully" after a "brief illness." Fans of the late actress, including many famous ones, shared touching tributes to honor Welch's impact on the industry. The actor's impact on the industry is undeniable. She was one of the biggest sex symbols of the '60s (and beyond), with an incredible repertoire of acting credits to boot.
When the ladies of "The View" began discussing Welch's legacy, co-host Sunny Hostin compared the legendary actor to Kim Kardashian — and the audience wasn't happy about it.
Audiences boo Sunny Hostin for comparing Rachel Welch to Kim Kardashian
Audiences of "The View" had something to say after Sunny Hostin compared Raquel Welch's sex symbol status to Kim Kardashian. As the co-hosts reflected on Welch's incredible career, Joy Behar shared that they "don't make sex symbols like that [anymore]." Before Behar could finish her train of thought, Hostin interjected, suggesting that Kim Kardashian is a modern-day sex symbol — and didn't go over well with the audience.
As soon as Hostin suggested the SKIMS founder was comparable to the "Fantastic Voyage" actor, audience members began to boo Hostin, shouting, "No!" The co-host appeared shocked by the audience's reaction as her mouth gaped wide open. This isn't the first time Kardashian has been compared to an iconic Hollywood "sex symbol," as many have compared the reality star to Marilyn Monroe and now Welch. Still, many disagreed, including fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg. "That's not even — you can't even put them in the same — I'm not even — look, I'm moving on," she said.
Before forging ahead, Ana Navarro chimed in to divert attention away from Kardashian and instead focused her frustration on the media — who hardly mentioned that Welch was Latino. Navarro shared, "She was a Latina trailblazing actress from Bolivia." Welch's legacy will continue to be remembered, just don't try comparing her to Kardashian.