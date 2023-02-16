Sunny Hostin Compares Raquel Welch To Kim Kardashian (& It Doesn't Go Over Well)

Some people are destined for greatness, having fame bestowed upon them from the moment they put their first foot forward in the entertainment industry. Raquel Welch was one of those people. She catapulted to fame after starring in the 1996 film "Fantastic Voyage," which laid bare her immense talent, but beyond that, she was incredibly stunning. In the film, Welch rocked a makeshift bikini that quickly had her labeled a sex symbol in the industry. From that moment forward, Welch was a star and enjoyed many of the privileges afforded by it, including a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Even as Welch got older, her beauty continued to remain a constant.

Sadly, TMZ reported that Welch tragically died at 82. The actor's rep, Steve Sauer, shared that she had died "peacefully" after a "brief illness." Fans of the late actress, including many famous ones, shared touching tributes to honor Welch's impact on the industry. The actor's impact on the industry is undeniable. She was one of the biggest sex symbols of the '60s (and beyond), with an incredible repertoire of acting credits to boot.

When the ladies of "The View" began discussing Welch's legacy, co-host Sunny Hostin compared the legendary actor to Kim Kardashian — and the audience wasn't happy about it.