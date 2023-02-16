Rihanna Claps Back At Haters Who Have A Problem With The Way She Speaks About Her Son
Rihanna has her hand in a ton of different markets. She, of course, made it big as a singer with a devoted fanbase now known as the Navy. But she also owns Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, two brands that rival established names in cosmetics and lingerie, respectively. As the latter two ventures have taken up more of her time, fans have patiently kicked their heels in anticipation of the singer's long-awaited return to music. Rihanna turned the Super Bowl into a stadium concert with her attention-grabbing halftime show, proving that the "Umbrella" singer can still hold her own. But in the last year, RiRi has become a mother, which has also taken up much of her time.
Now, after her son's May 2022 birth, Rihanna's baby boy has made his magazine cover debut — and on Vogue, no less — before he's even a year old. Rihanna graced the cover of British Vogue alongside A$AP Rocky and their nine-month-old son, walking along a darkened beach clad in black and silver. And, of course, their son is all smiles. But not everyone is happy with how Rihanna chose to talk about her son on social media. And in true Rihanna form, she doesn't care about the haters.
Rihanna will talk about her son however she'd like, thank you
On February 15, Rihanna posted the cover and a few pictures from her Vogue photo shoot with A$AP Rocky and their son — whose name is still not public knowledge — on Instagram, writing, "my son so fine! Idc idc idc!" In the pictures, Rihanna is pictured with her baby on a red satin bed donning a black dress. In the three-photo post, Rihanna stares directly through the camera — almost into our souls — as her son does the same. In the caption, she wrote, "my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue." That last part had to do with the fact that she was already pregnant with her second child, the one she showed off during her Super Bowl Halftime performance, but she didn't know yet.
But as Page Six reported, one fan had to weigh in on what Rihanna called her son, which was "fine." They wrote, "who calls a baby fine?" Rihanna caught wind of the comment and responded bluntly, writing, "his mother!!!" While that's a fair answer, another commenter chimed with, "Fine!?...more like cute, adorable, he's not a grown man," in a since-deleted comment. What did Rihanna have to say to that? She fired back with, "you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!" Mommy shamers and parenting nitpickers beware — Rihanna is not here for the heckling.