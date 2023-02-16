Rihanna Claps Back At Haters Who Have A Problem With The Way She Speaks About Her Son

Rihanna has her hand in a ton of different markets. She, of course, made it big as a singer with a devoted fanbase now known as the Navy. But she also owns Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, two brands that rival established names in cosmetics and lingerie, respectively. As the latter two ventures have taken up more of her time, fans have patiently kicked their heels in anticipation of the singer's long-awaited return to music. Rihanna turned the Super Bowl into a stadium concert with her attention-grabbing halftime show, proving that the "Umbrella" singer can still hold her own. But in the last year, RiRi has become a mother, which has also taken up much of her time.

Now, after her son's May 2022 birth, Rihanna's baby boy has made his magazine cover debut — and on Vogue, no less — before he's even a year old. Rihanna graced the cover of British Vogue alongside A$AP Rocky and their nine-month-old son, walking along a darkened beach clad in black and silver. And, of course, their son is all smiles. But not everyone is happy with how Rihanna chose to talk about her son on social media. And in true Rihanna form, she doesn't care about the haters.