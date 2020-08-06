Inside Rihanna's relationship with Beyonce

There are two celebrities in music that can be recognized no matter where they go in the world: Beyoncé and Rihanna. The two singers-turned-businesswomen may come from different places in the world — Beyoncé hails from Houston, Texas, while Rihanna is from Saint Michael, Barbados — but their journeys in music are not too far off.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles began her singing career at the age of nine, according to Associated Press. She was quickly discovered through a series of girl groups (including, of course, Destiny's Child) before releasing her first studio album Dangerously in Love in 2003, starting her solo career off to an award-winning start.

Meanwhile, before Robyn Rihanna Fenty ruled the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty, she was a teenaged singer (once upon a time) who was discovered by producer Evan Rogers and quickly greenlit by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, as reported by Business Insider. So how are these two powerhouses connected? Let's take a look at their relationship.