Inside Rihanna's relationship with Beyonce
There are two celebrities in music that can be recognized no matter where they go in the world: Beyoncé and Rihanna. The two singers-turned-businesswomen may come from different places in the world — Beyoncé hails from Houston, Texas, while Rihanna is from Saint Michael, Barbados — but their journeys in music are not too far off.
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles began her singing career at the age of nine, according to Associated Press. She was quickly discovered through a series of girl groups (including, of course, Destiny's Child) before releasing her first studio album Dangerously in Love in 2003, starting her solo career off to an award-winning start.
Meanwhile, before Robyn Rihanna Fenty ruled the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty, she was a teenaged singer (once upon a time) who was discovered by producer Evan Rogers and quickly greenlit by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, as reported by Business Insider. So how are these two powerhouses connected? Let's take a look at their relationship.
Beyonce may have had a hand in Rihanna's music career
While there are many photos of Beyoncé and Rihanna together, the true nature of their relationship remains pretty mysterious. The two have never created a song together, despite rumors over the years, and they possibly never will, given Rihanna's ongoing hiatus from music. They have no business ventures together, either. And although they're connected through Bey's husband Jay-Z, there were some intense (though debunked) cheating rumors at one point.
While this doesn't mean that they have any animosity towards each other, it also doesn't seem like they're besties. After all, Bey tends to feature close friends like Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams in her videos, and Rihanna hasn't made any cameos so far.
However, the Black Is King creator may have had a strong influence on Rih-Rih's music career at the beginning. Music producer L.A. Reid apparently was not impressed with Rihanna when he first met her, as he described in his 2017 memoir Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who's Next, per Vanity Fair.
"At the label, we thought [singer] Teairra Mari would be the big star," Reid recalled. "We spent more time on her, did more work on her, paid more attention to her." But Reid had a change of heart when Queen Bey cosigned the singer. He wrote, "Beyoncé came up to me [and said] 'That Rihanna girl, she's a beast.'"
Of course, Beyoncé turned out to be right, and the two stars have been dominating charts ever since.