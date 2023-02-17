Shaquille O'Neal Fiercely Defends Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

While celebrities like Adele attended Super Bowl 2023 for the sole purpose of catching Rihanna's halftime show, not all were blown away by the "Umbrella" singer's first live performance in seven years. Former WWE star Bill Goldberg, for instance, said he was "disgusted by it," calling out one of the singer's suggestive gestures mid-performance. Unlike Rihanna, Goldberg said, national anthem performer Chris Stapleton "didn't grab his crotch every 15 seconds." Bethenny Frankel had a slightly more temperate take. In an Instagram video, Frankel compared the "Diamonds" chanteuse's performing skills to those of pop singer Pink, opining that Rihanna is "much less inspired than Pink" live, dubbing the halftime show in her caption as "good not great." Frankel did concede, however, that "being pregnant cannot make that easy."

Meanwhile, former commander-in-chief Donald Trump and his White House physician, Ronny Jackson, bashed the Fenty Beauty mogul on Trump's Truth Social platform. Trump wrote in a February 9 "Truth" that, without her stylist, Rihanna would be "NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!" The ex-POTUS' insult came in response to Jackson's own post, asking, "Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?" Jackson, in particular, called out the singer for spray-painting "F*** Donald Trump" on a car years ago and "spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets."

Apparently, RiRi's bad-mouthers have gotten on Shaquille O'Neal's last nerve, as the NBA legend recently called out her haters directly.