Megan Fox Rejoins Instagram To Blast Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has left the internet with several question marks — but the "Transformers" actor is attempting to clear up some of the rumors. It all started back on February 11 when Fox took to Instagram to share a post with a cryptic caption that had fans convinced she and her fiancé had ended their relationship. "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath," the caption read, quoting "Pray You Catch Me" by Beyoncé, a song about cheating. Among the photos included with the upload, Fox shared a video of a fire that several people assumed featured items belonging to MGK engulfed in flames. From there, Fox deleted her Instagram account entirely.

It didn't take long for rumors about what was going on between MGK and Fox to also catch fire. First, the internet linked MGK to his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. But Lloyd's management team was quick to dispel those rumors, telling People, "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else," the statement read, in part. Then, a source told Page Six that Fox found "DMs and text messages" on MGK's phone leading her to "believe he has been having an affair." Now, Fox is back on Instagram with a message to those who think they've figured out her relationship.