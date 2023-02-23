Paris Hilton Follows Up Son's Name Announcement With First-Ever Family Photoshoot

Paris Hilton knows how to leave fans shook, and her latest surprises have just kept coming. In late January 2023, the hotel heiress left the world speechless after she announced that she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together. Hilton posted a photo on Instagram of her gripping her newborn son's hand with the caption, "You are already loved beyond words." The announcement was such a shock to fans because no one knew that Hilton was even expecting a child. The former reality star decided to have the baby via surrogate, which made the secret of the pregnancy easier to keep, per People.

While many celebrity parents choose to keep their children out of the spotlight, Hilton and Reum are eager to share their little bundle of joy with the world. The hotel heiress knocked out two birds with one stone when she promoted her upcoming memoir, "Paris: The Memoir" and revealed her son's name. Unlike the recent trend of keeping your baby's name a secret, Hilton was happy to share that her son is named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum on the "This Is Paris" podcast. Like Hilton's name, Phoenix's name is based on a location. Because of that and the meaning behind the word "phoenix," it made the perfect name for Hilton's first child.

Not long after Hilton announced the name, the businesswoman gave fans another look into her life as a mother by sharing the first family photos of her, Reum, and her son.