Nicki Swift Asks: Which Drama-Filled Couple Won't Survive 2023? - Exclusive Survey

Tabloids and entertainment-focused news outlets indicate that pop culture enthusiasts are endlessly obsessed with celebrity couples. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, these Hollywood pairings continue to intrigue fans due to their secret and sometimes not-so-secret love lives. Like a movie release or a fashion trend, a new celebrity couple and their romantic drama seem to pop on fans' radar almost every month.

While some of the high-profile lovebirds withstand the test of time, many of these industry pairings often end in heartbreak and scandal. In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, psychologist and fame expert Donna Rockwell gave some insight into why these well-known relationships are so fickle. "What happens after a while with fame is that the famous person is so used to everyone looking at them, everybody coming to them, everyone giving to them, they forget how to turn around and give it back," Rockwell said. In exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked readers which drama-filled couple (such as Bennifer 2.0) will most likely go their separate ways before 2023 wraps and we have to say — based on recent buzz, this prediction tracks.