Nicki Swift Asks: Which Drama-Filled Couple Won't Survive 2023? - Exclusive Survey
Tabloids and entertainment-focused news outlets indicate that pop culture enthusiasts are endlessly obsessed with celebrity couples. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, these Hollywood pairings continue to intrigue fans due to their secret and sometimes not-so-secret love lives. Like a movie release or a fashion trend, a new celebrity couple and their romantic drama seem to pop on fans' radar almost every month.
While some of the high-profile lovebirds withstand the test of time, many of these industry pairings often end in heartbreak and scandal. In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, psychologist and fame expert Donna Rockwell gave some insight into why these well-known relationships are so fickle. "What happens after a while with fame is that the famous person is so used to everyone looking at them, everybody coming to them, everyone giving to them, they forget how to turn around and give it back," Rockwell said. In exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked readers which drama-filled couple (such as Bennifer 2.0) will most likely go their separate ways before 2023 wraps and we have to say — based on recent buzz, this prediction tracks.
Fans think Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are headed for Splitsville
In an exclusive survey conducted by Nicki Swift, more than 16K fans told us which tumultuous couple will likely call it quits in 2023. Coming in at the top of the list are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, with 46% of the votes. The notion of an impending breakup might not be far off after the "Transformers" star quoted Beyoncé's hit breakup track "Pray You Catch Me" on Instagram. "You can taste the dishonesty. It's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside a selfie and a video of a burning fire pit.
Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori landed in second place with 26%. The twosome first made headlines in January after TMZ reported they got married in a private ceremony. However, despite sporting wedding rings, the pair has yet to submit a marriage certificate. With Ye's messy divorce from Kim Kardashian and his history of short-term relationships, a happy future might not be in the cards for the newlyweds. Coming in third with 21% was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, aka Bennifer 2.0. While the beloved couple has shown no signs of a rift on social media, the two did make headlines for their rumored tiff at the 2023 Grammys. Lastly, tying for fourth place were Diddy and Yung Miami and Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich, with 4% of the votes each.