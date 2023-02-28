Travis Barker Heads To Surgery For Grisly Finger Injury

Travis Barker has had a lot going on in the past year. In 2022, he and Kourtney Kardashian had a massive wedding in Italy. Dolce & Gabbana was rumored to have sponsored everything, including the complex and intricate outfit changes, per the Daily Mail. In addition, the party reportedly included a controversial pasta bar and a plethora of Italian desserts. Soon after the wedding, he and Kardashian started trying to get pregnant – a journey which was closely followed on "The Kardashians."

While his personal life evolved, Barker's professional life also took a turn. In October, Blink-182 announced a highly anticipated reunion tour. "We're coming. "Tour's coming. Album's coming," the official Blink-182 account tweeted. "Tom's coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song 'Edging' out Friday." This was huge news, as Blink 182 hadn't toured or recorded together since 2015. The band officially claimed they were going their separate ways to focus on their personal lives and projects, but fans were always hopeful for a reunion, per Mirror. Barker has become a major cultural figure in the intervening years thanks to his connection to the Kardashians. He's seen as something of a Prince Charming: after years of ups and downs with Scott Disick, Kourtney finally seems content and happy with Barker (if their PDA is any indication).

However, when it seemed like everything was working out for Barker, the drummer has faced a severe medical issue that could hinder his ability to perform.