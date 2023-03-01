Garcelle Beauvais Makes It Clear She's All For Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit
Sometimes, it's hard to believe that Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna used to be close friends. However, the former actors had a long history before Beauvais joined Rinna on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during Season 10. Unfortunately, their relationship became strained after they started filming, most notably over Beauvais' loyalty to former "RHOBH" cast member Denise Richards, which clashed with Rinna's attempt to expose Richards' alleged relationship with Brandi Glanville. "I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time," Beauvais shared with Us Weekly. With that said, Beauvais wasn't entirely against a reconciliation with Rinna. "I wouldn't say [our friendship] is over. But we're not going to have any sleepovers anytime soon."
Unfortunately, Beauvais and Rinna never managed to get on the right track. Tensions continued to build as Beauvais found friendship with Sutton Stracke — Rinna's rival. And Beauvais' growing rivalry with Erika Jayne (Rinna's BFF) certainly didn't help the situation. After Rinna and Beauvais constantly butted heads during Season 13, it seemed clear that their relationship would continue to be a source of conflict for the show. However, Rinna's decision to announce her "RHOBH" exit in January quickly ended that theory. But that hasn't stopped Beauvais from sharing her thoughts.
Garcelle Beauvais is happy with the RHOBH cast shakeup
Lisa Rinna shocked Bravo fans in January when she announced she would be leaving the franchise. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna shared with People. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" Now, Garcelle Beauvais has chimed in with her own two cents on Rinna. During a February 28 appearance on "Sherri," host Sherri Shepherd grilled Beauvais over her thoughts about Rinna's departure.
At first, Beauvais hesitated to comment, stating, "I'm good. I'm so good. Period." However, she later expanded on her thoughts, acknowledging Rinna's impact on the show, but also said it was time for a shakeup. "You know what, I'm going to give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark. But now it's time for new." Once Shepherd relayed Rinna's message that the remaining cast members are now "going to have to show up and work," Beauvais retorted: "B***h, I've been showing up ... I've been showing up, that's why you know me and Sutton are considered the favorites." As for reconciling with Erika Jayne, Beauvais was cautiously optimistic: "We're going into this new season trying to be open. It's a new season. Let's see what happens. Let's see what we're going to be."