Garcelle Beauvais Makes It Clear She's All For Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna shocked Bravo fans in January when she announced she would be leaving the franchise. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna shared with People. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" Now, Garcelle Beauvais has chimed in with her own two cents on Rinna. During a February 28 appearance on "Sherri," host Sherri Shepherd grilled Beauvais over her thoughts about Rinna's departure.

At first, Beauvais hesitated to comment, stating, "I'm good. I'm so good. Period." However, she later expanded on her thoughts, acknowledging Rinna's impact on the show, but also said it was time for a shakeup. "You know what, I'm going to give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark. But now it's time for new." Once Shepherd relayed Rinna's message that the remaining cast members are now "going to have to show up and work," Beauvais retorted: "B***h, I've been showing up ... I've been showing up, that's why you know me and Sutton are considered the favorites." As for reconciling with Erika Jayne, Beauvais was cautiously optimistic: "We're going into this new season trying to be open. It's a new season. Let's see what happens. Let's see what we're going to be."