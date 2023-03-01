Ozzy Osbourne Debunks Rumors About His Health In Candid Update

Ozzy Osbourne is setting the record straight about the state of his health.

Osbourne's announcement of the cancellation of his tour in February left fans concerned about his well-being. In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter, the rockstar revealed that he still feels the physical repercussions of an accident that occurred years ago, which affected his spine. While he had undergone a series of treatments, none were enough to render him tour-ready. "After three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernetics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak," he wrote.

In a December 2022 episode of his SiriusXM show, Osbourne expressed his frustration with his limited ability to perform even the simplest tasks, saying, "I am lying on the couch, go to get up, and I cannot do that anymore. My sense of balance is all over the place." And while he is undergoing physical therapy, he described his progress as "f***ing hell." And while he said his "creativity" and "singing" are "okay," he lamented that his inability to walk much now prevents him from doing what he wants. However, in a recent episode of his show, he clarified that there are still years ahead of him.