Chris Pine Clears Up Harry Styles Spitgate Once And For All

Did he or didn't he? In case you missed it, back in September 2022, eagle-eyed fans were left rubbing their eyes and repeatedly hitting the rewind button after a suspicious encounter between "Don't Worry Darling" cast mates Harry Styles and Chris Pine. The incident took place at the film's world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Some viewers argued that a curious clip showed Styles spitting straight into Pine's lap. However, the "Star Trek" star's rep was adamant no such thing had happened. "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep told Variety.

They added, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist." Meanwhile, Styles also poked fun at the ridiculous claims surrounding spitgate. "This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we're back," he quipped during a show at the famous New York venue.

Now, Pine himself is finally setting the record straight about spitgate, once and for all.