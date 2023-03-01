Elizabeth Holmes Welcomes Baby No. 2 As She Moves To Stay Out Of Prison

Elizabeth Holmes is the Stanford University dropout who founded Theranos, a supposedly revolutionary blood-testing company. Holmes claimed Theranos had developed technology that would allow doctors to use only one drop of blood to diagnose serious medical conditions. Standard medical practices require at least one vial of blood for various tests, so Holmes' claims bolstered interest from a wide range of heavy hitters, who invested $700 million into the company.

The enthusiastic response from investors helped Holmes to accrue a billion-dollar net worth at 30 years old, making her the youngest female billionaire in the world. Unfortunately, Theranos wasn't actually capable of what Holmes claimed. In 2015, the Wall Street Journal kicked off a long list of investigations into the company, which uncovered that Holmes had willingly lied about the company's capabilities. Then came the legal battle. In 2018, the SEC charged Holmes and her business partner, Ramesh Balwani, with multiple counts of fraud. Initially, Holmes' criminal trial was set to start in 2021, but was pushed back after Holmes revealed that she was pregnant with her first child.

Her criminal trial finally got underway in January 2022. According to CNN, Holmes was found guilty on four fraud charges. In November, a judge handed down her 11.5 year prison sentence, which she's supposed to start serving in April 2023. Amid her legal trouble, though, Holmes just gave birth to her second child — and her defense team is hoping this will keep her out of prison.