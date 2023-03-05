Jennifer Aniston Has A Tight Relationship With Goddaughter Coco Arquette

As fans know, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are super-tight BFFs, and they go way back. The two ladies began appearing on this little show, "Friends," which began airing in 1994 (yes, we're that old), and they have remained close ever since. It's cool that their roles as pals Rachel Green and Monica Geller transpired from on-screen to off-screen, and we're just a little jealous of their relationship. Over the years, the ladies have not been shy about singing one another's praises and gushing over their long-standing friendship. In 2014, Aniston raved over her pal to More magazine (via E! Online). "There's absolutely no judgment in Court," she told the outlet. "You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal, and fiercely loving." She even added that she's slept in Cox's guest room during some tough times.

Aniston and Cox have also been by one another's side for many milestones, including Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction. where Aniston had nothing but nice things to say. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that from the beginning," Aniston said of Cox. "When we met her she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you, and you know I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan." How freaking sweet is that?

So, it's only fitting that Aniston is also super tight with her goddaughter, Coco Cox Arquette.