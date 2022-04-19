Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox's Reunion Has Fans In A Tizzy

"Friends" has proven to be one of the most popular television shows of all time, and fans are still obsessed. The show premiered in 1994, and even though it's been off the air since 2004, fans continue to get their fix on streaming services today. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry made up the cast of the show, and at the start, most of them weren't widely known actors. Boy, did things change.

Aniston and Cox played BFFs Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the series, and the two also share a great relationship off the screen. The pair have been through many ups and downs in their personal lives, but their friendship has always remained strong. "There's absolutely no judgment in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving," Aniston told More Magazine, via Hello. "I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

Cox was also one of the first people to welcome Aniston to Instagram, sharing a line from the show that made fans go wild. "Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You're gonna love it!" Cox wrote under a selfie in 2019. Now, the pair are teaming up again for a good cause, and fans are totally digging the reunion.