Matthew Lawrence Isn't Shy About Baby Plans With TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence moved on from marriage and went straight to kids. The "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor revealed that he wants to have kids with the singer in a new ET interview. Lawrence said, "I hope. That's the game plan ... that's what we're trying to do. My life is in complete bloom right now." The actor could not stop gushing about his romance with the singer. He said, "I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never got to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special." Chilli and Lawrence's relationship seems like fate, especially because of how they first met.

Lawrence revealed that it was pure chance that the two stars crossed paths after a snowstorm hit and changed his flights around. He said, "...And it almost did not happen, literally an hour before the flight took off they're like 'Okay we got you on this flight you've got to go.'" Luckily for the actor, Chilli was on that same flight, and the two immediately hit it off. The pair felt something there and kept in contact as their connection blossomed into a romance.

Although Lawrence is happy in his life right now, he did share how his divorce from Cheryl Burke shaped who he is today. He said, "It tested me you know, and I learned so much about myself, and I'm so thankful for the opportunity to grow. And that's really what came out of it."