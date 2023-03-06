Matthew Lawrence Isn't Shy About Baby Plans With TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce
Despite going through a recent breakup, Matthew Lawrence is not shying away from love. Lawrence was previously married to "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer Cheryl Burke for nearly three years before they decided to file for divorce in 2022, per US Weekly. The professional dancer revealed to Tamron Hall that she and Lawrence had simply grown apart in their relationship. Now, divorce is never easy, and was clearly difficult for Lawrence and Burke as they entered a legal battle over their dog, Ysabella. Things between the former couple only got worse when Lawrence found a new leading lady in his life, TLC's Chilli.
In early 2023, after much speculation, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to Page Six that she and Lawrence were in a relationship. Jordan revealed that he had "never seen her this in love" and the singer has been "glowing" since starting her relationship with the "Boy Meets World" actor. However, Lawrence's ex-wife didn't seem too happy about the new relationship. Hours after they confirmed they were dating, Burke posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story. The story was just a black screen with the words, "That was fast..." Many believed the "DWTS" pro was shading her ex-husband for moving on so quickly from their marriage. Regardless, Lawrence is not letting Burke come in between his and Chilli's relationship. Instead, the actor is opening up even more about the TLC singer (real name: Rozonda Thomas) and his big plans for their future.
Matthew Lawrence hopes to have kids
Matthew Lawrence moved on from marriage and went straight to kids. The "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor revealed that he wants to have kids with the singer in a new ET interview. Lawrence said, "I hope. That's the game plan ... that's what we're trying to do. My life is in complete bloom right now." The actor could not stop gushing about his romance with the singer. He said, "I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never got to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special." Chilli and Lawrence's relationship seems like fate, especially because of how they first met.
Lawrence revealed that it was pure chance that the two stars crossed paths after a snowstorm hit and changed his flights around. He said, "...And it almost did not happen, literally an hour before the flight took off they're like 'Okay we got you on this flight you've got to go.'" Luckily for the actor, Chilli was on that same flight, and the two immediately hit it off. The pair felt something there and kept in contact as their connection blossomed into a romance.
Although Lawrence is happy in his life right now, he did share how his divorce from Cheryl Burke shaped who he is today. He said, "It tested me you know, and I learned so much about myself, and I'm so thankful for the opportunity to grow. And that's really what came out of it."