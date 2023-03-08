Nick Cannon's New Series Who's Having My Baby Is Father Of All Cringey Dating Competitions

TV personality and father to an ever-growing amount of children Nick Cannon teased a new reality dating show called "Who's Having My Baby?" where a panel of women compete to be the one to bear his next child. This has gotta be a joke, right?

Well, the "Wild N' Out" creator is no stranger to reality TV and is already the father of twelve kids — as of writing. Joking beside, there's absolutely no shame in bringing bundles of joy into the world. However, people tend to joke about the rapid pace at which the comedian has announced the birth of his kids. As noted by Today, he has welcomed all twelve of his children since 2011, meaning he had at least one baby every year for 11 years!

Even Cannon is in on the joke, as he once reposted a meme poking fun at how "Gen C" (for Cannon, of course) will dominate the future gene pool. But this joke was taken to a new level when Cannon posted a trailer for a new competition program based on his pursuit of another heir.