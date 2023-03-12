Austin Butler Confirms At 2023 Oscars He's Never Ever Giving Up Elvis (Yes, We're Tired Too)

Austin Butler brought his A-game at the 2023 Oscars — including his infamous Elvis voice. After embodying the King of Rock and Roll for so long, the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star still had the southern drawl at the award show.

To be fair, his commitment to the bit is certainly impressive. In May 2022, he told The AU Review that in his preparation to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic, he worked tirelessly with vocal coaches to sound like the legend, not just to talk like him, but to sing like him, too. "When I began the process of this I set out to make my voice identical to his," he shared. "That was my goal, that if you heard a recording of him and heard a recording of me, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference." But he might have taken things too far since he still cannot seem to get rid of the accent to this day. "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time," he explained in the press room at the Golden Globes (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I had three years where [Elvis] was my only focus in life, so I'm sure that there's just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Evidently, those "pieces of DNA" are still very much embedded in his body, but fans are no longer impressed.